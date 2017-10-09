What Was Dove Thinking?
By Jennifer Ross
|
Oct 9, 2017 @ 5:43 AM

Holy cow…what is wrong with Dove? Dove recently ran a short video ad on Facebook that shows a black woman peeling off her shirt . . . to reveal a pale white woman underneath.  Then she pulls off her shirt and becomes a woman who looks possibly Hispanic, but still light skinned.  It’s not clear what the message was supposed to be, but it’s clear what message people got!  1- person on Twitter pointed out that it calls back to racist ads that soap companies used to run, that would show black people using soap and becoming white. Dove pulled the ad and apologized . . . but  it still hasn’t clarified why it ran the ad in the first place.

