What’s In Bloom? Funny You Should Ask…

Join me Thursday mornings at 8:27am to Discover What’s in Bloom at Mounts Botanical Garden. I’ll be sharing the latest news on the horticultural front, with expert gardening tips from the horticulturists at Mounts Botanical Garden!

Here’s one of my FAVORITES…

The Clerodendrum Quadriloculare

This plant, with its tongue twister of a name, is also sometimes referred to as Starburst or Shooting Star.

Leaves of dusty gray-green are backed with deep purple. This gives the shrub a deep-toned hue that contrasts with all the green in a landscape.

And then, with the advent of spring, the plant produces huge flower clusters like showers of fireworks that turn it from handsome backdrop scenery into the star of the show.

This is one of the most spectacular South Florida flowering plants – and even though the blooms decorate it only in late winter or early spring, the fantastic floral display is well worth the wait.

You can keep it trimmed to shrub form or use it as a small tree.

It’ll grow tree-like on its own with multiple lower branches…or you can buy a standard trained to a single trunk from the nursery.

Big, impressive and showy, these spring flowering shrubs are meant for the true gardener – or at least the adventurous one – who can deal with root runners, the shoots that pop up nearby from the mama plant’s roots.

Landscape uses for clerodendrum quadriloculare

accent in a mixed bed

backdrop for smaller plants

single yard specimen

privacy screen

large shrub for the corner of the house

architectural accent for a taller home



What’s in Bloom Thursday Mornings on Sunny 107.9 is your weekly resource for what’s growing in our garden and yours!

– Jennifer

Click Here for More Information about Mounts Botanical Garden