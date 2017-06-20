What’s The Going Rate for a Super Hero These Days?

I’ll could give you three tries & you’d still never guess how much Gal Gadot was paid for her role in WONDER WOMAN!

It’s been, hands down, the biggest box office earner this year & Gal Gadot only made a measly $300,000! Granted, that’s not chump change, but for a movie grossing more than $500 MILLION, you’d think the beautiful bombshell lead actress would have gotten a bit more, right?

Turns out, that’s the going rate for newbie superheros. Chris Evans also signed a deal for $300,000 for his role as Captain America.

The big payday must be in the sequel!