What’s It Take To Be A Real Dad today?
By Jennifer Ross
Jun 15, 2018 @ 7:32 AM

Does your dad pass the test? A new survey finds the skills that “modern” dads need to master, and here are the top ones . . .Let’s see how Bill does on this:

  1. Cooking a meal.
  2. Setting up WiFi and a Netflix account.
  3. Building IKEA furniture.
  4. Setting up video game consoles.
  5. Teaching the kids what all the wires going into the TV do.
  6. Keeping up on the latest technology.
  7. Scraping together a down payment so your kids can actually afford a home.
  8. Being active on social media.
  9. Keeping up on fashion trends.

 

Bill gets 7 out of 9, failing at numbers 7 and 9!

