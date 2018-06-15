What’s It Take To Be A Real Dad today?

Does your dad pass the test? A new survey finds the skills that “modern” dads need to master, and here are the top ones . . .Let’s see how Bill does on this:
- Cooking a meal.
- Setting up WiFi and a Netflix account.
- Building IKEA furniture.
- Setting up video game consoles.
- Teaching the kids what all the wires going into the TV do.
- Keeping up on the latest technology.
- Scraping together a down payment so your kids can actually afford a home.
- Being active on social media.
- Keeping up on fashion trends.
Bill gets 7 out of 9, failing at numbers 7 and 9!