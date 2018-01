Pepsi and Justin Timberlake are out with a behind-the-scenes teaser for Justin’s halftime show. But what do you really get to see? Not much. No Janet..No Britney…no Trolls. But you do get to meet Justin’s dance crew and get an inside look at their preparation for the world’s biggest stage on this behind the scenes look at JT’s journey to the Pepsi Super Bowl LII Halftime Show.