What’s in store at Palm Beach Winter Beer Fest, you ask?!?

Food trucks, craft donuts, whiskey, bourbon & of course, UNLIMITED craft beer sampling!!!! All this & more awaits you at Palm Beach Winter Beer Fest on Sunday, December 2nd!

Advance tickets are on sale now for both General Admission & VIP. Ticket prices go up on November 27th, so get yours now!

Your general admission ticket includes a 5 oz. custom beer sampling mug with unlimited sampling within the show. VIP includes one hour early entrance with timed and limited releases, a food voucher to the indoor concession, custom VIP swag and all the perks of GA as well.