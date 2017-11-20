What’s in store at Palm Beach Winter Beer Fest, you ask?!?
By Beth
|
Nov 20, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

Food trucks, craft donuts, whiskey, bourbon & of course, UNLIMITED craft beer sampling!!!!  All this & more awaits you at Palm Beach Winter Beer Fest on Sunday, December 2nd!

Advance tickets are on sale now for both General Admission & VIP.  Ticket prices go up on November 27th, so get yours now!

Your general admission ticket includes a 5 oz. custom beer sampling mug with unlimited sampling within the show. VIP includes one hour early entrance with timed and limited releases, a food voucher to the indoor concession, custom VIP swag and all the perks of GA as well.

