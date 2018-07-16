What’s Your Best Remedy For A Sunburn? I Found A Few!

With Summer in full swing, there’s a chance that you currently have a sunburn or you’re just getting over one. When it comes to sunburns there are a lot of remedies on the market and even old wives’ tales that claim to soothe burning skin.

According to science, there are only two ways to handle a sunburn, you have to cool and moisturize the burn. Releasing the heat is the first step, Meghan Freely, a board-certified dermatologist from New York suggests holding a cold compress on your skin for 15 minutes at a time or taking a cool shower.

If your burn blisters Freely suggests not popping the blister but cooling them in the shower and applying a cream such as a topical corticosteroid like hydrocortisone. Moisturizing the skin is important as well and any lotion that contains vitamins C and E will work the best.

Aloe is also a great way to moisturize, hydrate and prevent infection of sunburned skin, Freely says you should avoid certain products. Anything that contains the medications lidocaine or benzocaine will irritate the skin, which will lengthen the healing process.

I recently heard that menthol shaving cream is a good remedy too.

How do you heal sunburns? What is the worst sunburn you’ve had?