WheelChair -Bound Woman Found Dead Outside of Publix

Authorities in Miami are currently investigating the death of a wheelchair-bound woman who was found dead just outside of a grocery store.

The unidentified woman was found Friday around 7:30 a.m.outside of a Publix at 311 SW 7th St.

Witness said they noticed the woman who appears to be in her 50’s unresponsive and slumped over in a wheelchair and called the police.

Authorities examined the woman and found that she had several puncture wounds in her chest area but did not find a weapon or say what they believed caused the wounds, as her death is still under investigation.

Officials did report, however, that woman is homeless and they are working on locating her next of kin.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

