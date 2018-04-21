Wheelchair user dies after Broward County judge ignores request for breathing treatment

Friday, relatives of 59-year-old wheelchair user Sandra Faye Twiggs revealed she died at the family home days after Broward County Circuit Judge Merrilee Ehrlich told her in a hearing that her request for medical care was irrelevant.

Twiggs who also suffered from a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma was arrested for domestic violence in Lauderhill April. 13.

She faced misdemeanor charges when she appeared in front of Ehrlich Sunday via a live video feed from the North Broward Bureau.

In the hearing, Judge Ehrlick deemed Twigg’s request for medical care as irrelevant.



(Full video of April 14-15 hearing.)

Anna Twiggs, Sandra’s sister, said her sister didn’t have a criminal record and the experience affected her so much, she found her dead in bed Wednesday morning.

“She said, ‘They treated me so bad,’ and she said, “All I wanted was some medical attention and some help,’” Anna Twiggs told Local10.

Twiggs defense attorney described the charges against her as a “complicated” family dispute rather than a criminal case.

In a letter, public defender Howard Finkelstein asked Chief Judge Jack Tuter to remove Ehrlick from the bench, condemning Judge Merrilee Ehrlick’s behavior and calling it “an embarrassment to Broward County.”

Additionally, Finkelstein wrote the Judge “raised her voice to many defendants, berated the attorneys and was impatient and exasperated during the Sandra Twigg proceedings.”

Click here to read the full letter.

Following the controversy, Ehrlick resigned from her position, Friday evening.

