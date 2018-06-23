Where are more people cheating?

The website for affairs, Ashley Madison, has listed the cities where they have seen the biggest sign-up spikes over the last year.

Seattle has seen the largest jump in people subscribing to the service in order to cheat on their husband or wife.

Other cities in the top 10 of seeing a jump in sign-ups are Denver, Dallas, Philadelphia, San Jose, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Houston, Charlotte and Austin.

Have you ever “investigated” Ashley Madison? Have you found someone you knew on there? In general, have you been on a dating or hookup site/app and found someone you knew or were you found by someone that knew you? What happened?