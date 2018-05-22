Where You Glad With Who Won The Mirrored Ball?!
By Tracy St. George
May 22, 2018 @ 10:15 AM

In case you have it in your DVR…I’m not going to tell you.  No spoilers here, you can look that up.

As you know, I wasn’t overly thrilled with this short season of Dancing With The Stars as I’m not into sports and really didn’t know many of the contestants.  I knew Kareem and Tonya, but none of the others.  I believe I watched Adam Rippon on the Olympics once or twice, and that was about it.

The cool thing about DWTS is the variety of stars you get.  I enjoy getting to know an athlete that I don’t know through out a season, but I didn’t feel like getting to know a whole bunch of them at one time in a short season – where they kicked off like 2 to 3 people an episode, right?

Even though I didn’t watch, I wasn’t happy with who won, I wanted it to be someone else!

 

