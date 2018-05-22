Where You Glad With Who Won The Mirrored Ball?!

In case you have it in your DVR…I’m not going to tell you. No spoilers here, you can look that up.

As you know, I wasn’t overly thrilled with this short season of Dancing With The Stars as I’m not into sports and really didn’t know many of the contestants. I knew Kareem and Tonya, but none of the others. I believe I watched Adam Rippon on the Olympics once or twice, and that was about it.

The cool thing about DWTS is the variety of stars you get. I enjoy getting to know an athlete that I don’t know through out a season, but I didn’t feel like getting to know a whole bunch of them at one time in a short season – where they kicked off like 2 to 3 people an episode, right?

Even though I didn’t watch, I wasn’t happy with who won, I wanted it to be someone else!