Where’s the best restaurant in the world?

According to TripAdvisor, the best restaurant in the world isn’t in New York, San Francisco or Paris; it’s in a rural town in the U.K. The Black Swan at Olstead in North Yorkshire U.K. has been named best restaurant in the world by TripAdvisor. The restaurant gets the honor from TripAdvisor’s annual Traveler’s Choice Awards which are based on customer reviews over a 12 month period. Head chef Tommy Banks said, “What makes it really special is that it’s been awarded because of feedback from our customers.”

What restaurant served you the best meal ever? Was it fancy or just no frills food?