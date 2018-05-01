White House confirms medical records were taken from Trumps former Doctor
By 850 WFTL
|
May 1, 2018 @ 4:03 PM

Tuesday, President Trump’s former private physician, Harold Bornstein said a top White House aide and a senior lawyer at the Trump Organization raided his office in 2017 and took all of Trump’s medical records.

Later Tuesday, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders confirmed that President Trump’s medical records were taken but did not consider the retrieval a raid.

Dr. Bornstein said that he felt “raped, frightened and sad when describing the encounter which took place when Trump took office in 2017 of last year.

He also mentioned the raid had to do with a drug meant to grow the President’s hair and that deemed out of the running to become the White House Doctor.

