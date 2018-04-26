White House Doctor Withdraws Nomination as Head of Veterans Affairs

Not surprising Thursday morning White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson withdrew his name from consideration to head up the Department of Veterans Affairs.

He announced this morning that he was “regretfully withdrawing” his nomination to head up the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Jackson, a Navy admiral, was dragged through the mud during the nomination process, which dug up allegations of workplace misconduct.

Jackson has denied the allegations that he was drunk on the job and doling out medication like candy earning him the nickname, “The Candy Man.”

JUST IN: Dr. Ronny Jackson withdraws his nomination to be Secretary for the Department of Veterans Affairs. https://t.co/57exjMvX2V pic.twitter.com/cbrGMREnzX — ABC News (@ABC) April 26, 2018

Jackson was also accused of wrecking a government vehicle while intoxicated. He says there was no accident.

Jackson’s confirmation hearing was scheduled for this week, but was postponed indefinitely after the allegations came to light.

