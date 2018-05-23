White House restores Jared Kushner security clearance
By 850 WFTL
|
May 23, 2018 @ 4:03 PM

President Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, had his White House security clearance restored after months of uncertainty in relation to his role in the 2016 Presidential election in the ongoing investigation conducted by special counsel Robert Mueller.

According to reports, Kushner was also interviewed by the special counsel for a second time several hours in April 2018.

As of Wednesday, Jared Kushner can officially say he has a full permanent security clearance, cleared by the FBI.

 

