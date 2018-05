Yep, they’ll be live on #HBO covering what will be the WEDDING OF THE YEAR!!!! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Oh how jealous I am already!

Will and Molly will take on their characters Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan on May 19th for the big event.

If you’ve never seen “Cord and Tish” before…here’s a clip from their coverage of The Rose Parade! Make sure you watch thru til the end! HA!