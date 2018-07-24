Who Does Rod Stewart Want to Record With?

He’s one of the legends of the music industry. Imagine what it would be like if Rod Stewart wanted to record with you? Bonnie Raitt may get the chance.

While saying that his upcoming album, Blood Red Roses, wasn’t going to be his last, he also shared that he was hoping to record a duet with Bonnie Raitt.

Saying that he wants to do a stripped down recording like Robert Plant did with Alison Kraus, Stewart pointed to Raitt as an artist he would be open to working with.

“I know the record company wants me to do it. But I need to find a girl I think I can sing with – Bonnie Raitt would be great – and the songs come, and they’re all in that vein, and they can all be interpreted, then I’ll do it. And it will happen.”

How about it? Would Stewart and Raitt be able to make great music together? If you were Bonnie Raitt and read that, would you be making a call to Stewart?