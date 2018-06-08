Who has the best Ranch dressing?

What bottled Ranch dressing is the best? Delish set out to answer that question.

In a taste test, the store bought Ranch dressings were ranked and the original Hidden Valley Ranch came in at only number 6.

The testers put Kraft’s Classic Ranch dressing as number 1 based on the strength of its creaminess and nostalgic Ranch flavor.

The rest of the top 5 include Trader Joe’s Organic Ranch, Whole Foods Organic Ranch, Brianna’s Classic Buttermilk Ranch and Newman’s Own Ranch.

Do you have a favorite bottled Ranch dressing or do you like to make it from scratch. What’s the strangest thing you dip in Ranch?