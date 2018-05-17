Who Has This Kind Of Time?!
By Tracy St. George
May 17, 2018 @ 12:45 PM

While I love that someone did it, the real question is WHY?  But this guy seems to have answered the question – how many of each letter is there in a can of alphabet soup?

It took this dude – John Stich – 4 hours and a pair of tweezers, but he eventually separated and organized all of the alphabet noodles.

What were his findings? Each can has almost exactly 180 individual letter noodles, and the letters vary from can to can.

Some are calling him “The Most Boring Man In The World”, which btw he says is a compliment??

Now let’s get him to count how many STARS there are in Chicken and Stars soup!

