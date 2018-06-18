WHO to Classify Video Game Addiction as Mental Health “Disorder”
By 850 WFTL
|
Jun 18, 2018 @ 10:03 AM

The World Health Organization is getting ready to classify video game addiction as a mental health condition.

“Gaming Disorder” will be added to the new edition of the “International Classification of Diseases,” out today.

It’s marked by gaming taking precedence over most everything else, leading to social and personal dysfunction.

The post WHO to Classify Video Game Addiction as Mental Health “Disorder” appeared first on 850 WFTL.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

WPB Commissioners to Vote on Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Tonight Deputies: Child Critical After 12 Hours Locked in Car Following Mom’s Liquor Run Need A Fabulous Staycation?? SCOTUS: Fane Lozman Wins Again Against Riviera Beach Homeland Security Chief: If You Cross Border Illegally, you Risk Separation Woman Who Took “Teddy” Due in Court
Comments