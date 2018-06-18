WHO to Classify Video Game Addiction as Mental Health “Disorder”

The World Health Organization is getting ready to classify video game addiction as a mental health condition.

“Gaming Disorder” will be added to the new edition of the “International Classification of Diseases,” out today.



It’s marked by gaming taking precedence over most everything else, leading to social and personal dysfunction.

