Who Was At The Culture Club Show Last Night?!

Oh my goodness what a blast!!! Tom Bailey from the Thompson Twins opened the awesome night at Pompano Beach amphitheater! B-52’s blew the roof off the place (well it Doran actually have a roof, but if there was one, it would have been blown off!). Then what we’ve been we’ve been waiting for – Boy George and Culture Club!! They sounded amazing!!!! George’s took his time with the concert chatting with the crowd between each song and having fun with everyone.

