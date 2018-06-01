Who Wore it Better, Rep. Mast or King James?

LeBron James means business for Game 1 of the NBA Finals, at least on the top half…he wore shorts on the bottom.

Here’s slow motion video of the look.

James paired his shorts-and-blazer combo with sunglasses, a dark bag, tall gray socks and ankle boots. Congressman Sgt. Brian Mast (R-Fla) noticed a similarity with King James’ look and his own.

.@KingJames great to see you embracing the look. Can I get the name of your tailor? pic.twitter.com/KJRadyPu04 — Brian Mast (@BrianMastFL) June 1, 2018

Unfortunately, LeBron James gave it all he had but his Cleveland Cavaliers came up “short” and lost in overtime in Game One of the NBA Finals last night. The Golden State Warriors went up 1-0 with a 124-114 win. James scored a Finals career-high 51 points to go with eight rebounds and eight assists.

