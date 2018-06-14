Who Would DARE Vandalize Michael Jackson’s Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame?!
By Tracy St. George
|
Jun 14, 2018 @ 12:23 PM

And why did Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris have to go clean it?!

OK, it wasn’t actually her Dad’s star…it was the star of radio show host Michael Jackson that was vandalized with red graffiti. But Paris said, “a name is a name.”

Paris was informed about the graffiti by a friend. In an Instagram post of her cleaning the star, she said, “Some people have no f—ing respect.”

As far as cleaning the star, Jackson said, “Thankfully, there was a Walgreens half a block away. Justa bit of acetone bishhhh.”

 

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

It’s official: Paul McCartney did Carpool Karaoke with James Corden Toto: 40 Trips Around the Sun Tour Whoops! I’ve been putting all the wrong stuff in my recycle bins! Father’s Day Is Sunday Sir Paul Is Headed To Carpool Karaoke! Songs to Avoid While Pregnant
Comments