Who Would DARE Vandalize Michael Jackson’s Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame?!

And why did Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris have to go clean it?!

OK, it wasn’t actually her Dad’s star…it was the star of radio show host Michael Jackson that was vandalized with red graffiti. But Paris said, “a name is a name.”

Paris was informed about the graffiti by a friend. In an Instagram post of her cleaning the star, she said, “Some people have no f—ing respect.”

As far as cleaning the star, Jackson said, “Thankfully, there was a Walgreens half a block away. Justa bit of acetone bishhhh.”