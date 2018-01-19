Who’s The Better Kisser Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Aniston

Actor Gerard Butler had a tough decision to make while playing “Plead the Fifth” with Andy Cohen on his late night show ‘Watch What Happens Live.’

While playing, Butler had already used his one chance to get out of answering a question then Andy asked him, “Who is the better kisser Angelina Jolie or Jennifer Aniston?”

Butler has been in movies and kissed both actresses so it made sense to ask the question that made him cringe.

“Jennifer Aniston.” he said while slamming his head into his hands. After the embarrassment, Andy let him off the hook by asking what his favorite song was from 50 Cent and he dodged that question with grace.

Butler can be seen in “Den of Thieves” also starring 50 Cent starting this weekend. What’s the toughest question you’ve ever had to answer?