Who’s nominated for a Billboard Music Award?

The nominations for the Billboard Music Awards are out.

Kendrick Lamar, Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift have multiple nominations in different categories. All three were nominated for Top Artist along with Bruno Mars and Drake.

Top Male Artist nods went to Kendrick, Sheeran, Bruno, Drake and Post Malone. Nominees for Top Female are Swift, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Halsey and Demi Lovato.

Cabello and Cardi are also up for Top New Artist with Khalid, 21 Savage and Kodak Black. The Billboard Awards will take place on May 20th.