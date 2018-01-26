Who’s sitting where at the Grammys

The Grammys are Sunday night and the pre-assigned seating chart has been leaked.

It looks like Jay-Z and Beyonce will be sitting in the front row. Of course they will.

Rihanna is sitting right behind Kendrick Lamar and Cardi B. will be sitting right next to Migos. That makes sense because her fiance Offset is part of the trio.

The front and second row will also feature Elton John, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus and Sam Smith. In other seating arraignments, Calvin Harris, Cyndi Lauper, Bebe Rexha and Camila Cabello are in the same section.

Don’t forget, The Grammys are Sunday night on CBS.

Beyonce will be at the #Grammys this weekend, multiple sources tell Us. https://t.co/CWpwzFTwQt — Us Weekly (@usweekly) January 25, 2018