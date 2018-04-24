Why bother with the voting…. By Beth | Apr 24, 2018 @ 4:45 PM Did you watch The Voice last night? I was just blown away by Kyla Jade singing Jennifer Hudson’s “One Night Only”. She was amazing. Why even waste time with voting. Just crown her the winner already! RELATED CONTENT Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Final Concert George H.W. Bush still hospitalized, but responding well to treatment. Did You Catch Christina Aguilera Last Night With James Corden? It’s The Great Give! Best Boy Band Songs Michael Jackson’s First Moonwalk Shoes Can Be Yours!