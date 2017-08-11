Why can’t this happen to me???

Someone broke into man’s apartment and cleaned it!

This might be the most gracious home invasion ever. A man in Virginia returned to his apartment after a trip to find his place had been broken into and cleaned. There were a few items out of place but nothing was stolen and the apartment was spotless. The man who lives in the apartment said he doesn’t employ a cleaning service. While nothing was taken, police said the crime of unlawful entry had occurred. They have no idea of who did this.

Who did this? Stalker? Potential life partner? Mom? Good Samaritan?

For the full story click here.