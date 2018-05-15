Why Did Pauley Really Leave NCIS?

Say it isn’t so……Just days after her character took her final bow on NCIS, actress Pauley Perrette is hinting at some pretty ominous on-set drama and physical abuse as being the reason she left the show. The 49-year-old star took to Twitter to reveal that she’s been sitting on a secret about the goings on behind the scenes of “NCIS” that she’s kept to herself for fear of hurting the jobs of the show’s crew. In her Twitter thread, she publicly pondered whether or not her silence was helping or hurting in the long run. “I refuse to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened,” she opened her first tweet. “But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said).” Maybe I’m wrong for not ‘spilling the beans’ Telling the story, THE TRUTH. I feel I have to protect my crew, jobs and so many people. But at what cost? I.don’t know. Just know, I’m trying to do the right thing, but maybe silence isn’t the right thing about crime. I’m… Just… ?” While it seemed like the star was hinting she left the show after some on-set drama, her next tweets hinted at something much more nefarious and physically taxing. “There is a ‘machine’ keeping my silent, and feeding FALSE stories about me. A very rich, very powerful publicity ‘machine’. No morals, no obligation to truth, and I’m just left here, reading the lies, trying to protect my crew. Trying to remain calm. He did it,” she wrote. “I’ve been supporting ant-bullying programs forever. But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.” However, if Perrette is now claiming that she left the show over some kind of bullying or physical assault, it’s a significantly different story than she initially tweeted in October when it was revealed her character, Abby Sciuto, would leave the show. The star claimed at the time that her decision to leave was made the previous year and that it was simply the right time, after 16 years on the show, for her to step aside for new things.