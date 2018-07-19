Why Is a Semi-Naked Jeff Goldblum Statue Posing in London?

There’s a giant statue of Jeff Goldblum with his shirt open near Tower Bridge in London. That’s right.

Reports of semi-shirtless Goldblum started popping up on social media on Wednesday morning.

It turns out the statue is a publicity stunt to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park. The huge Goldblum likeness depicts his character in the movie, Dr. Ian Malcolm.

CNET reports the statue weighs 331 pounds, is almost 10-feet tall and 23-feet wide.

Does this statue scare you or turn you on??

umm uh ahh oh—uhh umm OH https://t.co/pRLp3kmmSw — VICE (@VICE) July 18, 2018