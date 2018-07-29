Why They Haven’t Done This Sooner, I Don’t Know! “9 To 5” Sounds Like It’s a GO!

There hasn’t been much said about the “9 to 5” sequel lately, but JANE FONDA says it’s still happening . . . and DOLLY PARTON and LILY TOMLIN are involved.

I am GIDDY!!!!

Jane says, quote, “My role is as an executive producer, and I’m working with the writers, with Lily, and talking to the writers. Right now, Dolly, Lily and I are all intending to be in it.”

The original came out in 1980, and grossed $103.3 million. That’d be $356 million in today’s dollars after adjusting for inflation.

