Why They Haven’t Done This Sooner, I Don’t Know! “9 To 5” Sounds Like It’s a GO!
By Tracy St. George
|
Jul 29, 2018 @ 10:10 AM

There hasn’t been much said about the “9 to 5” sequel lately, but JANE FONDA says it’s still happening . . . and DOLLY PARTON and LILY TOMLIN are involved.

I am GIDDY!!!!

Jane says, quote, “My role is as an executive producer, and I’m working with the writers, with Lily, and talking to the writers.  Right now, Dolly, Lily and I are all intending to be in it.”

The original came out in 1980, and grossed $103.3 million.  That’d be $356 million in today’s dollars after adjusting for inflation.

(Full Story – Hollywood Reporter)

