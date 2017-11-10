Widow meets man who has husband’s face following transplant

Two people linked by an extraordinary facial transplant procedure have had an emotional meeting in Minnesota.

At the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Lilly Ross was introduced to Andy Sandness, the 32-year-old man who now has her late husband’s face.

Mrs Ross, whose husband Calen “Rudy” Ross died in 2016, reached out and touched Mr Sandness’ face, prodding the rosy cheeks and eyeing the hairless patch on his chin she once had known so well.

Before the meeting, Mrs Ross had been fearful of reminders of her husband, who took his own life.

But without Calen’s eyes, forehead or strong cheekbones, Mr Sandness did not look like him, she said.

Instead, she saw a man whose life had changed through her husband’s gift, newly confident after 10 years of hiding from mirrors and staring eyes.