wildturkeygivesback

Actor Matthew McConaughey spent his birthday giving back to others by delivering 4,500 free turkeys to families in Kentucky.

Now while the actor was doing a good thing, it did have a promotional tilt to it. E! News reports that McConaughey helped deliver the turkeys as part of a Wild Turkey initiative. He is a celebrity spokesman for the bourbon brand.

In a Facebook video posted over the weekend, McConaughey said: “Thanksgiving, gratitude, we believe in our family that the more you’re thankful for, the more that you show gratification, the more that you’re gonna create in your life to be thankful for.”

Good deeds by Matthew or just a corporate obligation for his Wild Turkey deal? We will let you decide.

Matthew McConaughey spent his birthday doing a great thing