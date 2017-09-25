Will & Grace star wants revival to be as ‘progressive and offensive’ as possible

The “Will & Grace” cast and crew aren’t afraid of offending audiences — or President Donald Trump — with the NBC comedy’s anticipated revival, which held its first-ever screening at the inaugural Tribeca TV Festival in New York City on Saturday.

When asked what his response would be if the president called him “a son of a b—” for the revival’s anti-Trump jabs, co-creator David Kohan responded: “I would rather be a son of a b— than the son of someone who was arrested at a KKK rally.”

“We’re going to be as progressive and offensive as we can be,” McCormack said on the red carpet before the screening. “If we don’t offend somebody with every show, we’re probably getting a little safe.”

Will you watch? It premieres this Thursday, September 28 at 9/8c on NBC.

