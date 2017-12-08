What will you see in theaters this weekend?
By Beth
|
Dec 8, 2017 @ 2:15 PM

I don’t know which movie I am more excited for this weekend…..Murder on the Orient Express, Just Getting Started, I Tonya or Roman J Isreal, Esq.!  It’s a great weekend to hit the theaters!

 

 

Related Content

Oprah’s Out With Her Favorite Things!
‘Dream job’ posting in Cancun pays $60...
Beyoncé and Elton John might be working on new ver...
Holiday Music & Hot Chocolate
Harry Potter game is Pokemon Go creator’s ne...
Supermarket Sweep is coming back to TV
Comments