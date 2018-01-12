Will you have to sign a contract the next time you have sex?

Looking to have a one-night stand? Before you get down to any sexy business, you might have to sign on the dotted line – literally.

Thanks to a new app called LegalFling, those engaging in one-night stands or casual flings can create a “legally binding contract” for consensual sex encounters — contracts that are aimed at protecting the parties involved.

The contracts can outline what is and isn’t to be allowed during the encounter, “to set the rules before play,” the website explains.

Consent can be withdrawn at any time just by swiping. This ends the legal agreement. Your thoughts?