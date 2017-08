During the first episode of the Apple Music series, ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with James Corden, Will Smith talked about possibly playing Obama in an upcoming film. Smith said he’d been talked to about playing 44 many times but it was a conversation with the president that sealed the deal. “I talked to Barack about it,” Smith said. “He told me that he felt confident that I had the ears for the role.”

If anyone can play former President Obama, it’s the Fresh Prince! 🙂