Will Starbucks Be Closing Again For More Sensitivity Training?

Jeez, what’s in their java that’s making their employees jerks?! Starbucks fired a barista in Philadelphia after the employee allegedly mocked the stutter of a customer.

The man’s friend shared the story on Facebook. He said, “My friend Sam who is a stutterer stuttered on his name when ordering a coffee at Starbucks. The barista said, ‘Okay, S-s-s-sam.’ When he received his coffee, he was shocked to see that his name on the cup was written as ‘SSSAM’, which was disrespectful.”

The friend also posted a picture of the cup. When Sam contacted customer service, they e-mailed him a $5 gift card. FIVE DOLLARS?! You can’t even buy ONE drink for $5, can you?

Once the post went viral, Starbucks terminated the barista. A statement from Starbucks said, “There’s no tolerance for this type of behavior.”

Have you noticed any difference at your Starbucks since their bias training?