William Hung Speaks About American Idol Reboot

‘American Idol’ alum William Hung, has some advice for producers of the revamped ‘American Idol.’ Keep the bad auditions part of the show. Hung, who became a star after his bad rendition of ‘She Bangs’ says the bad auditions were the show’s calling card. Producers of the new format think differently saying the bad auditions made the show seem fake. Hung believes that with ‘Idol’ the bad auditions was the thing that made the show stand out and not including it will hurt and it will show in the ratings. The new format of ‘Idol’ will be on ABC in March hosted by Ryan Seacrest with celeb judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan. Do you agree with William Hung that ‘Idol’ should keep the bad auditions in the show?