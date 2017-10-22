Willie Nelson talks music, politics and weed

In a new interview with Esquire magazine, 84-year-old Willie Nelson talks about his new album and his new line of marijuana products.

Nelson’s latest album is called Willie and the Boys: Willie’s Stash Volume II. He teams up with his sons Lukas and Micah. It’s a classic country vibe with some Hank Williams covers.

Nelson’s cannabis product is called called Willie’s Reserve. Talking about legalized marijuana, Nelson said, “It’s time has come. They say my stash is legendary for a reason.”

Nelson also said that he’s concerned about the state of American politics: “I’m hoping that more and more Americans will get concerned about it because any time you get even the hint that some foreign country might have anything to do with controlling our elections, well that’s very disturbing to me, and I think it should be to every American out there.”

I just love Willie Nelson! He’s just about the coolest 84 year old dude in the world!