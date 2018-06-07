Willy Wonka Is Back!

No Oompa Loompas? Warner Bros. is making a new Willy Wonka movie and they’re currently on the hunt for the perfect Willy Wonka. The movie will follow Willy Wonka in his early days, before the events of Charlie and The Chocolate Factory. Right now there are 3 actors that they are looking at to fill the role. Ryan Gosling, Ezra Miller, and… Donald Glover! Gosling and Miller have each worked with Warner Bros. in the past, but Glover is apparently really going after the part. There is no release date set as of now.