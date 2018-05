Check those numbers!

The only winning ticket in Saturday night’s Fantasy 5 drawing was sold at a Mobil gas station and convenience store located at 901 North University Drive in Pembroke Pines.

The quick pick ticket, worth $229,807.65, was a free ticket that was earned from a previous game.

Saturday’s winning numbers were: 6, 23, 33, 34, and 36.

Good luck!

The post Winning Fantasy 5 quick pick ticket worth nearly $230,000 sold in Broward appeared first on 850 WFTL.