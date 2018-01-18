This Winter Jacket Can Hold A 12 pack

What could be better than a warm jacket for all this cold weather? How about a jacket that can keep you warm and hold a 12 pack of beer? Pabst Blue Ribbon teamed with 686 Apparel to make the jacket last fall and if you hurry you can get yourself one before it’s too late from the store’s website. The jackets are geared toward snowboarders, skiers, fisherman, or those that just hang out in the cold. “We’re independently owned and answer to no one, we’re always going to look at our way of doing things versus following what everyone else is doing.’ says Steve Nilsen of PBR. The jackets run about $250 and come with a bottle opener keychain. Bathroom after all those drinks not included. You gonna pick up one of these jackets?