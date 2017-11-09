Wisconsin wants to lower legal drinking age to 19

Lawmakers in Wisconsin want to lower the drinking age in the state to 19.
Republican State Representative Adam Jarchow said, “I see no reason why we can send young men and women off to war but they can’t have a beer.”
The proposed law will only go into effect if Wisconsin doesn’t lose federal highway funding as a result.
What do you think? Should the legal drinking age be rolled back?
