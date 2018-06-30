Woman accused of stealing $65,000 in jewelry, cash after partying at Blue Martini nightclub

Friday, a 23-year-old woman was placed under arrest, two weeks after she stole $65,000 in jewelry from a man she met at the Blue Martini bar at The Shops at Mary Brickell Village, police say.

On June 16. Kira White met the victim Israel Sosa while standing near the VIP section of the bar around 1 a.m., according to the arrest report.

Police believe White targeted Sosa, a New Jersey local, after speaking to employees, one of whom served the pair on the night of the alleged robbery.

The employee noticed White would not drink from several glasses served the guests and would instead just push the glass aside, the arrest report stated.

White and Sosa left the bar as it was closing, he then told White he was going to his hotel and offered to pay a driver to take her back home, according to the arrest report.

However, White accompanied Sosa back to his hotel after asking to hang out “for a little longer,” says police.

Surveillance video from the hotel shows Sosa walking into an elevator with the woman whom he believed to be named Meghan.

The two reportedly shared another drink in the hotel room before Sosa left his drink unattended to use the restroom.

Sosa told authorities he woke up several hours later and discovered that White had left, taking with her his $30,000 Cuban-link gold chain, his $30,000 Rolex watch, which had a $5,000 medallion on it as well as 5,000 in $100 bills that were inside his wallet.

“I ran downstairs and told the front desk at the hotel,” Sosa said. “They were, like, dumbfounded, and I was like, ‘We need to call the police. This lady just took my belongings.”

The hotel’s Surveillance video shows a woman, believed to be White, coming out of the elevator alone and going through what appears to be a bag before she pulls out a towel, confirming Sosa’s story.

Sosa claims the last thing he remember’s was using the restroom after White served him a drink before waking up to his belongings missing.

White was arrested after a member of Blue Martini’s security team saw her around the property a few weeks after the incident.

She faces a charge of grand theft.

A 23-year-old woman is facing a grand theft charge after she allegedly stole a $65,000 Rolex watch from a man she met at a bar. The victim says she also took his gold chain and $5,000 in cash. https://t.co/e8WVDNDvJY — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) June 30, 2018

The post Woman accused of stealing $65,000 in jewelry, cash after partying at Blue Martini nightclub appeared first on 850 WFTL.