Woman Accused of Trafficking Fentanyl in Hollywood

A South Florida woman is facing multiple charges including possession of fentanyl and trafficking fentanyl. Police say Ayesha Henry,29, was flooding Hollywood’s streets with the potentially lethal concoction of heroin and the opioid fentanyl. Fentanyl, a potent, synthetic opioid, is so powerful, it’s been used to tranquilize elephants and is said to be the most powerful painkiller available. Henry, 29, sold large quantities of the drugs to undercover officers three times in three months. Henry had no idea the police suspected her. On Thursday, officials from Hollywood’s Vice, Intelligence and Narcotics Unit arrested her, finding 21 bags of fentanyl, weighing 6.2 grams. They also retrieved a bag of crack cocaine from Henry’s car. According to the medical examiner’s office, in 2016, 580 deaths in Broward County were the result of drug overdoses.

