Woman Almost Sucked Out Window as Jet Makes Emergency Landing in Philadelphia
By 850 WFTL
|
Apr 17, 2018 @ 2:03 PM

Passengers on board a Southwest Airlines flight say a window imploded and they had to pull a woman who was almost sucked out the hole back into the cabin.

A young woman was partially sucked out of the plane, according to her father, after one of the plane’s engines blew apart and forced an emergency landing.

There were 149 people aboard the flight, which left LaGuardia this morning and landed in Philadelphia around 11:30 a.m.

Some passengers left the plane on crutches and at least one person was hospitalized, and photos of the aircraft show shredded and twisted metal around the engine inlet.

