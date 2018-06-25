Woman Calls Cops On Kid Selling Water!

What’s up with people? This video shows an angry woman walking into AT&T Park in San Francisco on the phone, allegedly with the police, because an 8-year-old girl was selling water on a sidewalk. The internet quickly dubbed the woman, whose real name is Alison Ettel, “Permit Patty.” The child’s mother taped the incident saying: “This woman don’t want a little girl selling some water. She’s calling the police on an 8-year-old girl!” “You can hide all you want but the whole world is going to see you boo.” The video shows Ettel explaining that the girl was “illegally selling water without a permit…how dare she!!! Twitter users dug into Ettel’s past and discovered that her business, a company called TreatWell that creates cannabis products for humans and animals alike, despite the “questionable legality” of her business practices. In other words: Permit Patty might not even have a permit for some of the work she does herself. Reportedly ,many businesses have decided to cut ties with TreatWell as a result of the incident…Ettel was also set to be one of the subjects of a documentary called Lady Buds, a film about women in the cannabis industry. Upon seeing the viral footage of the phone call, however, the director of the film has announced that Ettel will be no longer involved with the project and “all content that remotely promotes her or her business” will be removed.