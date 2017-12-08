Woman claims to have had sex with 20 ghosts

A woman sexual experiences have been supernatural. 27-year-old spiritual guidance counselor Amethyst Realm says she’s had sex with 20 ghosts.

Realm is from Bristol, England and told ITV This Morning she prefers ghost sex to her experience with men.

During her first encounter, she said she felt the presence of a strange entity: “It started as a strange energy, then became physical.”

Realm continued, “There was pressure on my thighs and breath on my neck. I just always felt safe. I had sex with the ghost. You can feel it. It’s difficult to explain.”

Realm had an affair with the ghost for three years until her human husband came home one day and saw the shadow of a man in the window. She now claims she’s had 19 other sexual encounters with ghosts and now she wants to get pregnant by one.

Pregnant ghost baby: something sounds very wrong with that. Do you believe her story? Have you felt a presence that you thought was supernatural?