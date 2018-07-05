Woman Climbs Statue Of Liberty

In case you missed this yesterday ….For hundreds of tourists who made the trip to visit one of the nation’s most beloved symbols of America for the July 4th holiday, it was a bitter disappointment: U.S. Parks Police had to evacuate Liberty Island after a woman climbed to the base of the Statue of Liberty. News helicopter video showed the climber in turns sitting by the bottom of the statue’s robes, crawling over to the heel of her sandal and lying face down about 100 feet above ground, all while police attempted to talk her down. Therese Okoumou is charged with federal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and interfering with government function. The 44-year-old Okoumou spent several hours perched on the pedestal of Lady Liberty before police were able to take her into custody.